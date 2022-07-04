Watch Now
Joey Chestnut wins another hot dog eating contest

Julia Nikhinson/AP
Miki Sudo competes in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. Sudo ate 40 hot dogs to win the women's division of the contest. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 13:25:25-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Chestnut won his 15th Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Chestnut downed 63 hot dogs to claim the victory.

Record-holder Miki Sudo has won the women’s title at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after skipping last year’s frank fest because she was pregnant.

Sudo downed 40 franks and buns in 10 minutes to notch her eighth victory.

The 36-year-old from Tampa, Florida set the women’s record at 48 1/2 hot dogs in 2020, before taking last year off while expecting.

In conjunction with the spectacle, Nathan’s donates 100,000 franks to the Food Bank for New York City.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
