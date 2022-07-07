Husband of 'One Tree Hill' star dies following lightning strike

William Friend, the husband of Bevin Prince, who starred in the TV show "One Tree Hill," died following a lightning strike, according to multiple published reports.

Friend was a 33-year-old CEO at Bisnow Media.

“We mourn the loss of such a quality human being and we will miss Will and all that he brought to the world," said Daniel Kortick, managing partner of Wicks Group, which purchased Bisnow in 2016.

According to WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina, Friend was struck by lightning on Sunday near Masonboro Island.

Attempts to resuscitate Friend were unsuccessful.

Prince has not commented on her husband's death. However, former "One Tree Hill" castmates have sent her their well-wishes.

Sophia Bush posted a picture of the couple on Instagram and said she was "heartbroken" by the loss. Hilarie Burton called Prince the "strong one" in her friend group and asked for others to "lift" her up.