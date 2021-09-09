Watch
Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico's Los Cabos resorts

NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olaf on the Pacific coast of Mexico approaching the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 17:55:18-04

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf is heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula.

As the storm approached, authorities closed ports in the area, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the area could see hurricane-force winds and very heavy rain on Thursday afternoon and into the night.

The hurricane was centered about 115 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas early Thursday afternoon.

The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo closed to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats to safer moorings.

