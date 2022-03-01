Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Houston oil company sues over California pipeline leak

OC Oil Spill
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Cleanup contractors deploy skimmers and floating barriers known as booms to try to stop further oil crude incursion into the Wetlands Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
OC Oil Spill
Posted at 7:18 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 22:18:56-05

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Houston-based oil company has sued two container ship operators and an organization that oversees marine traffic, saying they failed to prevent last fall's underwater pipeline leak off the Southern California coast.

Amplify Energy Corp., which owns the pipeline that ruptured, filed the complaint Monday.

It claims that in January 2021 two ships dragged their anchors across the pipeline that ferried crude from offshore oil platforms to the coast.

The federal court filing also accuses the Marine Exchange of Southern California of failing to route the ships to deeper waters before an impending storm.

Amplify already faces various lawsuits over the spill and a criminal charge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH TONIGHT at 7:30PM

WATCH TONIGHT at 7:30PM