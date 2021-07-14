Watch
House special committee on Capitol riot to reportedly have first hearing July 27

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol dome as dusk approaches in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 16:53:51-04

The House's special committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is reportedly set to host its first hearing in July.

According to Axios and Reuters, the committee is slated to hold its first meeting on July 27.

The Democratic-led panel, which Rep. Liz Cheney leads, that U.S. Capitol Police officers would testify, Axios reported.

Cheney, the only Republican serving on the committee, was appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The committee also includes Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy, Jamie Raskin, and Elaine Luria.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson is to serve as the chairman of the committee.

The committee was established after Senate Republicans blocked an independent committee to look into the riot.

