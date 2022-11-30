House committee now has years of Donald Trump's tax returns, US Treasury says

The U.S. Treasury Department says six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns have been turned over to a House committee after the Supreme Court declined to intervene saying Congress has the power to request them.

Donald Trump had requested that the Supreme Court work to halt the handover after a three-judge panel on a federal appeals court in Washington rejected claims from Trump that the request to obtain the tax returns by the House Ways and Means panel was unconstitutional.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed that the years-long effort to obtain years of his tax returns has effectively ended.

The U.S. Treasury said, “Treasury has complied with last week’s court decision.”

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.