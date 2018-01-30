Last year, 662 million vacation days went unused. But according to some studies, not taking those days off could be holding you back.

“You are more likely to get a raise or a promotion if you plan and go on a vacation. You’re more likely to really like your job and all of that makes you a better worker,” Skyler McKinley with AAA said.

That’s why Project Time Off created National Plan for Vacation Day, which is celebrated each year on Jan. 30.

Those who are celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day are likely looking for the best deals. McKinley says if you're planning a weekend in advance, always book early.

"The more specific you are, the sooner you need to book. If you know you want to go to Cusco (in June) then look at booking that now and plan on booking that in the next month," he said. "You are not going to see a significant reduction in price by booking right before.”

But, if you are more of a fly by the seat of your pants kind of traveler, then you can wait to book. Those who are willing to compromise can go pretty much anywhere and get a good rate.

Thirty-two percent of Americans say they can’t afford a vacation — but a vacation doesn't have to mean hopping on a plane.

"When was the last time you went to Yellowstone?" McKinley said. "We all have fond memories of car trips. Let’s do more of that, because the health and economic benefits of that is good, too.”

Eighty-eight percent of managers wish say they wish employees told them about their vacation plans at the beginning of the year, so start planning today.

Remember, you are not letting anyone down using your vacation days. They are yours to have, not the company's. So, use them up!