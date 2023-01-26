Here are the top dog names of 2022

You may hear a lot of people calling for Luna or Max the next time you're at the dog park. Those were the top names in 2022 for female and male dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

The organization compiled the list of most popular dog names by looking through its purebred dog registration and Canine Partner mixed-breed enrollment statistics.

The Top 10 Names for Female Dogs

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Willow Penny Sadie Maggie Rosie Ruby

The Top 10 Names for Male Dogs

Max Milo Cooper Charlie Teddy Tucker Buddy Bear Rocky Leo

The AKC notes that coming up with a name for a new pet can be a big decision.

“Dogs are an important part of our families, and people take great care in choosing a name,” said American Kennel Club Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s fun to see if a dog’s personality is reflected in its name.”