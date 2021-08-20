Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast

items.[0].image.alt
Marco Ugarte/AP
Vehicles lay under a metallic structure brought down by the winds of Hurricane Grace in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Category 1 storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m., just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum, pelting the Caribbean coast with heavy rain and pushing a dangerous storm surge.
Hurricane Grace
Posted at 9:25 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 00:25:47-04

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace has been temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force, but it's expected to regain hurricane strength Friday as it heads for a second landfall in Mexico.

This time it's taking aim at the mainland’s Gulf coast after crashing through the country’s main tourist strip.

The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it's gaining energy over the Gulf of Mexico.

The forecast would take it toward a coastal region of small fishing towns and beach resorts Friday night or early Saturday.

Then it would head over over a mountain range toward the heart of the country.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP