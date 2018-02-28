Governor Scott announces $500M investment to keep Florida students safe

Florida Governor Rick Scott will be in Tampa on Wednesday to highlight his action plan to make major changes to help keep Florida students safe.

His plan includes a $500 million investment in school safety and mental health, according to a press release.

The Governor’s proposal, which was announced last week, followed the emergency meetings Governor Scott organized with law enforcement, school administrators, teachers, mental health experts, and state agency leadership, as well as meetings the Governor hosted with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Governor Scott will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to discuss his action plan.

The following are the major highlights of Governor Scott's plan: