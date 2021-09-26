Watch
Friends, family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito

Eduardo Munoz Avarez/AP
A woman places a decoration near a poster after attending the funeral home viewing of Gabby Petito at Moloney's Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 17:22:35-04

HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Mourners are paying their respects to Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.

The 22-year-old Petito's family held a funeral home viewing Sunday in Holbrook, about 35 miles east of New York City.

Family members, friends, co-workers and people who didn't know her but were touched by Petito’s story attended the viewing. Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents while she and Brian Laundrie were visiting parks in the West.

Her body was discovered last Sunday in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Laundrie and Petito grew up on Long Island but in recent years moved to Florida.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
