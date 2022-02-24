Watch
Ford recalls 250,000 heavy-duty pickups due to fractured drive shafts

Gerry Broome/AP
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 12:12 PM, Feb 24, 2022
Ford has recalled 250,000 pickup trucks due to fractured drive shafts, which could cause a loss of power.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the trucks affected by the recall are 2017 through 2022 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups that have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

"Underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the drive shaft and cause it to fracture," Ford said.

Ford said if the fractured drive shaft contacts the ground, it could cause a power loss or loss of control.

The trucks could also move unexpectedly if stopped and the parking brake isn't on.

Owners can take their trucks to dealerships, who will inspect and repair them if necessary and adequately attach the insulators.

Ford will notify owners by letters beginning April 4.

