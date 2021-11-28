Watch
NewsNational

Actions

For cop who shot Daunte Wright, will 'wrong gun' plea work?

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright. Her trial begins Monday, Nov. 29. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)
Daunte Wright Officer Trial
Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 17:36:43-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Tuesday for a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter, who says she meant to grab her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright, who was Black.

The Brooklyn Center officer's reaction on body-camera video seemed to instantly establish the key facts of the case, as she said she grabbed the wrong gun and would be going to prison.

But legal experts say a conviction isn’t as certain as it might seem — at least on the most serious charge she faces, manslaughter.

Her defense attorney says she made an innocent mistake. Potter resigned two days after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE