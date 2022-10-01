Watch Now
Florida working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to improve connectivity after Hurricane Ian

APTOPIX Tropical Weather
Steve Helber/AP
Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
Posted at 2:12 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 17:12:13-04

Florida is working to improve connectivity across the state after Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is working with Elon Musk to position his SpaceX Starlink satellites to provide more connectivity.

DeSantis showed off the equipment Saturday that will be placed in Lee County.

"So those are going to be really for their use in places that are offering emergency response," DeSantis said.

The governor added that SpaceX has donated 120 devices to help connect other communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian.

Southwest Florida was hit particularly hard as that's where the eye of Hurricane Ian hit on Wednesday.

Florida officials said as of Saturday that 25 deaths have been confirmed to be storm-related.

