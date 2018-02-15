Florida school mass shooting suspect went to Walmart, McDonald's after shooting

Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to Wednesday's mass school shooting that left 17 dead, walked to a nearby McDonald's and Walmart after the massacre, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

According to Israel, Cruz tried to blend in with students evacuating the school after he allegedly committed the shootings. He then walked to a Walmart and bought a beverage from the Subway restaurant inside the store.

Investigators believe that he then walked to a McDonald's and spent 40 minutes inside before leaving.

Cruz was then caught by local police walking alongside a road. His arrested came roughly 80 minutes after the beginning on Wednesday's shooting.

Here is a timeline of events, according to Israel: