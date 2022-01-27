Florida school district will no longer provide excused absences due to COVID concerns

A school district in Florida says beginning Jan. 31, they will no longer provide excused absences for students who stay home because of COVID-19.

On its Facebook page, the Orange County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they would stop the provision because it added "an additional strain on our teachers" due to them trying to manage homework "for large numbers of absent students."

"Additionally, the State has not extended the quarantined code to be used in accommodation of absences in our attendance records, so students should be considered truant for non-attendance. We simply must discontinue the provision," the school said.

They added that COVID-19 cases are declining, so they will continue for adults to wear face masks and to "strongly encourage" students to wear them, too.