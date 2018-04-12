Florida mom hits son with car, is arrested for suspended license

A Charlotte County, Florida mom was arrested Wednesday morning after she accidentally ran into her son in the drop-off area of the Port Charlotte High School parking lot.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Nadine Williams has a suspended license and gave false identification at the scene.

Williams' son was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies said they found Williams had a suspension for unpaid traffic fines and a failure to maintain insurance. They also said they found a citation for driving without a license just days before the incident Wednesday morning.

When deputies asked her about the suspension, they said she told them she knew she was suspended, but she had to drive because it wasn't "like I'm murdering or raping."

