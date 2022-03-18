Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Florida bus driver hailed as a hero after gunman opens fire

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 18:09:17-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A bus driver is being called a hero for barreling into the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters parking lot after a gunman opened fire.

The shooting killed two passengers and wounded two others Thursday as the Broward County Transit bus was traveling down a busy road.

According to the NBC affiliate in Miami, the arrest report says the suspect fired more than 20 rounds from a semi-automatic handgun.

Police say when the driver heard gunshots, she forced her way into a turn lane and across the road into the police headquarters parking lot.

“The bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions I am sure saved lives," said interim Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez.

Officers rushed out and the 34-year-old suspected shooter surrendered.

Three people suffered minor injuries when the bus hit their vehicles.

Police said they are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!