Fire risk soars along with California temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated and find shade as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California.

San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s, while inland areas could top 100 as a high-pressure system builds Sunday to Wednesday.

Over 9 million people are under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning. With the soaring temperatures comes an increased risk of wildfires in the state where vegetation is extremely dry after a winter and spring with relatively little rain and snow.

California’s power grid operator says it’s not anticipating outages during the heatwave.