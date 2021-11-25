Watch
Fire leads to thousands of illegal marijuana plants

This photo provided by the City of Redlands shows the burned remains of a structure fire where firefighters discovered an illegal marijuana cultivation operation with thousands of plants in Redlands, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Posted at 8:57 PM, Nov 24, 2021
REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they found thousands of marijuana plants in an illegal growing operation after one of the buildings caught fire.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in Redlands, east of Los Angeles.

Police say they found an outbuilding on fire. It took crews about an hour to douse the flames.

Two other buildings contained more than 11,000 marijuana plants along with sophisticated growing equipment and more than 80 pounds of harvested pot.

Police photos showed rows of plants in containers inside a building that appeared to have a sophisticated growing system. Police say all of it will be destroyed.

