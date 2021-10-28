Watch
Feds offer loans to those harmed by Orange County oil spill

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Oil floats in the water surface after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
California Oil Spill
Posted at 8:26 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 23:26:56-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The federal government will offer disaster loans to businesses harmed by an oil spill that shut down Southern California shorelines earlier this month.

The U.S. Small Business Administration on Wednesday approved disaster assistance in the form of low-interest loans for Orange County, where the spill took place, along with nearby Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

The deadline to apply for the loans is July 27, 2022. Applicants can sign up online here.

A broken pipeline leaked about 25,000 gallons of crude oil off of Huntington Beach, closing beaches and fisheries for more than a week and harming the local economy.

The cause of the spill is under investigation, but authorities say a ship's anchor may have struck the pipe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
