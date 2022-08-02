Watch Now
FDA recalls 53 nutritional, beverage products

Posted at 12:16 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:28:50-04

WASHINGTON - More than 50 nutritional and beverage products are being recalled due to the potential for microbial contamination.

The products were produced by the Lyons Magnus Company.

The 53 recalled products include items under brand names like Oatly and Premier Protein. The Food and Drug Administration says the list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants.

Consumers are asked to throw the products away or return them for a refund.

The recalled products include:

BrandDescriptionUPC CartonUPC Case (if sold in cases)Lot CodeBest By Date
Lyons Ready CareThickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		04579610046610045796100463451212/30/2022
551212/31/2022
590211/1/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		04579610044210045796100449001211/6/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0457961004971004579610049414122/15/2023
63122/10/2023
93122/13/2023
99021/4/2023
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0457961005031004579610050082122/2/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		04579610045910045796100456351212/29/2022
451212/30/2022
790211/3/2022
2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0457961009161004579610091353122/9/2023
63122/10/2023
65123/2/2023
75123/3/2023
85123/4/2023
89021/3/2023
99021/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		0457961004351004579610043237121/18/2023
521212/1/2022
57121/20/2023
85121/3/2023
890211/4/2022
47121/19/2023
990211/5/2022
Lyons Barista StyleAlmond Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0457961016541004579610165120121/7/2023
30121/8/2023
37123/19/2023
40121/9/2023
57123/21/2023
50121/10/2023
Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0457961017911004579610179816123/7/2023
26123/8/2023
27123/18/2023
36123/9/2023
84122/22/2023
Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0457961018071004579610180406123/6/2023
22121/27/2023
32121/28/2023
42121/29/2023
64122/20/2023
74122/21/2023
PirqPlant Protein Decadent Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		85769000806585769000816454125/25/2023
64125/26/2023
74125/27/2023
80124/18/2023
90124/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
12ct/325ml cartons		85769000808985769000814084127/27/2023
94127/28/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
12ct/325ml cartons		85769000804185769000815734125/23/2023
44125/24/2023
50124/15/2023
Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
4ct/325ml cartons		85769000806585769000829490124/19/2023
Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
4ct/325ml cartons		85769000808985769000827084127/27/2023
Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
4ct/325ml cartons		85769000804185769000828744125/24/2023
60124/16/2023
70124/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
12ct/325ml cartons		85769000830085769000833144127/23/2023
54127/24/2023
70126/16/2023
80126/17/2023
Plant Protein Very Strawberry
4ct/325ml cartons		85769000830085769000831770126/16/2023
Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club)Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons7007468565670074685649400254X008/1/2023
400264X008/1/2023
400274X008/1/2023
410364X009/1/2023
Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons7007468567070074685663400244X008/1/2023
410354X009/1/2023
Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons7007468563270074685625400194X008/1/2023
400204X008/1/2023
400214X008/1/2023
400224X008/1/2023
400234X008/1/2023
410294X009/1/2023
410304X009/1/2023
410314X009/1/2023
410334X009/1/2023
410344X009/1/2023
AlohaChocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		8420961123551084209614235983127/12/2023
93127/13/2023
Coconut Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		8420961123791084209614237373127/11/2023
Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		8420961123481084209614234273127/11/2023
Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein
4ct/330ml cartons		8420961123861084209614238004127/19/2023
93127/18/2023
IntelligentsiaColdCoffee
12ct/330ml cartons		80022200096910800222000966921212/7/2022
Oat Latte
12ct/330ml cartons		8002220009761080022200098071121/4/2023
81121/5/2023
Kate FarmsPediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
12ct/250ml cartons		85182300690485182300690425126/1/2023
35126/2/2023
45126/3/2023
55126/4/2023
65126/5/2023
OatlyOat-Milk Barista Edition
12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel)		190646630058101906466300551124/20/2023
11124/21/2023
29024/2/2023
39024/3/2023
49024/4/2023
61124/26/2023
90124/19/2023
Premier ProteinChocolate
12ct/330ml cartons		6438437144776438437142002412/2142BT7/20/2023
3412/2143BT7/21/2023
4612/2164BT8/11/2023
5612/2165BT8/12/2023
66122166BT8/13/2023
Vanilla
18ct/330ml cartons		6438437153516438437186420012/2100BT6/8/2023
1012/2101BT6/9/2023
1212/2121BT6/29/2023
1612/2161BT8/8/2023
2012/2102BT6/10/2023
2212/2122BT6/30/2023
3012/2103BT6/11/2023
4012/2104BT6/12/2023
Chocolate
18ct/330ml cartons		6438437153446438437185819712/2179BT8/26/2023
Vanilla
12ct/330ml cartons		6438437145076438437139440612/2160BT8/7/2023
4902/2094BT6/2/2023
9512/2159BT8/6/2023
Vanilla
4ct/330ml cartons		6438437145076438437147364902/2094BT6/2/2023
5902/2095BT6/3/2023
6902/2096BT6/4/2023
7902/2097BT6/5/2023
8902/2098BT6/6/2023
Café Latte
4ct/330ml cartons		6438437166866438437166623212/2123BT7/1/2023
4212/2124BT7/2/2023
5212/2125BT7/3/2023
62122126BT7/4/2023
7212/2127BT7/5/2023
Café Latte
18ct/330ml cartons		6438437166556438437185678212/2128BT7/6/2023
Vanilla
15ct/330ml cartons		6438437145076438437204615902/2095BT6/3/2023
MRECookies & Cream Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		8100445738931081004457396821124/22/2023
31124/23/2023
96126/18/2023
Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		8100445739161081004457394431124/23/2023
41124/24/2023
51124/25/2023
Salted Caramel Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		8100445739231081004457393711124/21/2023
21124/22/2023
76126/16/2023
86126/17/2023
Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
4ct/330ml cartons		8100445739091081004457395101124/20/2023
11124/21/2023
66126/15/2023
76126/16/2023
StumptownCold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
12ct/325ml cartons		85518600687810855186006875331212/9/2022
431212/10/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
12ct/325ml cartons		85518600689210855186006892431212/10/2022
531212/11/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		85518600689210855186006892631212/12/2022
Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
12ct/325ml cartons		855186006861855186006861041212/16/2022
141212/17/2022
Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original
12ct/325ml cartons		85515630684710855186006844231212/8/2022
331212/9/2022
ImperialMed Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0748659273071007486592730423122/6/2023
33122/7/2023
71121/22/2023
81121/23/2023
86123/14/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		073473055614710734730556144551212/31/2022
590211/1/2022
690211/2/2022
721212/3/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		07486594549310074865945490001211/6/2022
221211/28/2022
321211/29/2022
421211/30/2022
57121/20/2023
67121/21/2023
990211/5/2022
Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		073473031074910734730310746190212/27/2022
13122/5/2023
Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		0748659273211007486592732800121/5/2023
14122/15/2023
95123/5/2023
99021/4/2023
Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
12ct/32 fl oz cartons		073473055615410734730556151251212/28/2022
351212/29/2022
690211/2/2022
Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
24ct/8 fl oz cartons		07486594550910074865945506421211/30/2022
621212/2/2022

This story was originally reported on wtkr.com.

