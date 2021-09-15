Fauci debunks Minaj's controversial claim about COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci debunked a controversial comment made by rapper Nicki Minaj on social media about the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the rapper made claims on Twitter that her cousin's friend got vaccinated against the coronavirus and has now become impotent.

"My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent," Minaj tweeted. "His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married. Now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Dr. Fauci said that claim is false.

“There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen," Fauci said. "So the answer to your question is no.”

According to its website, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there's "currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men."