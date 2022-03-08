Father drops toddler from window to rescuers as New Jersey apartment building burns

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey said a father had to toss his 3-year-old son out a window to escape a fire.

The heart-stopping moment was captured by South Brunswick Police body cams.

According to CBS News, first responders were called out to the Southridge Woods Apartment Complex around 8 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found flames shooting from the rear of a building on the second and third floors, the Associated Press reported.

A man and the child were on a second-floor balcony when three South Brunswick police officers, along with Kendall Park's fire chief, ran over to catch the father and son, CBS News reported.

According to the AP, the child and man were treated for undisclosed minor injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.