Explosion rattles FedEx facility near San Antonio

Package reportedly headed to Austin

Scripps National , CNN
3:05 AM, Mar 20, 2018
CHICAGO - MARCH 19: A FedEx logo marks the location of one of the company's distribution center March 19, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. After seeing its third-quarter net income plunge 75 percent the company said it plans to cut $1 billion of costs in the coming year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson
A bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday morning.

The explosion occurred at a distribution center in Schertz, Texas — about 65 miles southwest of Austin, Texas, where a string of packages have exploded in the past month.

According to KSAT-TV in San Antonio, the package was full of nails and other metal shrapnel. The package was reportedly being sent to Austin.

According to ABC News, one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. KSAT reports that 75 employees were in the building at the time of the explosion.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, there could be a connection with the four recent Austin explosions, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said.

"We suspect it is related to our investigation," Lee said.

Two people were injured in a package explosion in Austin on Sunday evening, a bomb that was reportedly set with trip wire. That explosion was the fourth in a string of bombings that has killed two people and injured four others.