Experts see strides on AIDS, but COVID-19 halted progress

John Raby/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker holds an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 04, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV and set back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the first report that brought AIDS to the public. The battle against HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, had been going well until recently.

Two years ago, U.S. officials set goals to all but eliminate new HIV cases in about a decade.

But experts believe it’s possible the U.S. now will see its first increase in infections in years.

They blame less testing and prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internationally, recent strides could also be undone for similar reasons.

