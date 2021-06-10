Ex-police chief, 5 others charged in Capitol riot conspiracy

A former California police chief and five other men have been indicted on conspiracy charges in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents unsealed Thursday show that among those charged is a former La Habra police chief who founded a far-right group formed to protest pandemic-related restrictions.

The group, American Phoenix Project, has also helped push the lie that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

At least some of the men charged are believed to have ties to the Three Percenters anti-government extremist movement.

They are accused of conspiring in a plot to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.