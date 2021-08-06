Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe

An injured bear cub that escaped from a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildfire has been sighted clinging to a tree in the area.

Officials at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center in South Lake Tahoe, California said Thursday they’re optimistic he can be rescued a second time.

A spokesman said they’ve been following up on several reports the past two days of sightings of the cub.

He's nicknamed “Tamarack” after the Sierra wildfire that burned his paws.

The center released a photo of the bandaged cub in the tree. They're keeping his location secret until he's brought to safety.