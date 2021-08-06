Watch
Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2021, file photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., after it suffered burns in a California wildfire. Officials at the wildlife center at Lake Tahoe said Thursday, Aug. 5 they're optimistic they can rescue a second time the injured bear cub that escaped from the care facility where he was being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire after he was spotted clinging to a tree in a mountain forest.
Rescued Tahoe Bear
Posted at 7:27 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 22:27:04-04

An injured bear cub that escaped from a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildfire has been sighted clinging to a tree in the area.

Officials at the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center in South Lake Tahoe, California said Thursday they’re optimistic he can be rescued a second time.

A spokesman said they’ve been following up on several reports the past two days of sightings of the cub.

He's nicknamed “Tamarack” after the Sierra wildfire that burned his paws.

The center released a photo of the bandaged cub in the tree. They're keeping his location secret until he's brought to safety.

