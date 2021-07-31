Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Endangered orcas get new protection from US government

items.[0].image.alt
Elaine Thompson
<p>FILE- In this Jan. 18, 2014 photo, an endangered female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound west of Seattle, as seen from a federal research vessel that had been tracking the whales. The orca is from the J pod, one of three groups of southern resident killer whales that frequent the inland waters of Washington state. The federal appeals court ruled Friday, July 15, 2016, that the U.S. Navy was wrongly allowed to use sonar in the nation's oceans that could harm whales and other marine life.</p>
Orca learns to mimic human speech
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 22:19:11-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government.

The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways.

While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery.

There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods.

The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP