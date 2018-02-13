EMT, patient killed in Las Vegas rollover after driver loses control on ramp

Two people died when an ambulance in Las Vegas rolled over near Las Vegas Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported that an EMT in his 50s and patient in his 60s were killed.

The driver of the ambulance was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

NHP said the driver lost control of the ambulance on a ramp. NHP said that the road was slick because of recent rain and most likely contributed to the crash.

The ambulance belonged to AMR, according to NHP. It was transporting the patient to an after-care facility.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.