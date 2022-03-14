Emergency crews rescue chihuahua from icy pond

DETROIT, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old chihuahua was rescued from an icy pond over the weekend.

Emergency crews in South Haven Township, Michigan responded to a call about a dog "floundering" in icy waters.

Upon arriving, the rescue took a dangerous turn.

"The animal broke through the thin ice and went underwater," South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a Facebook post.

A member of the rescue team was able to reach the dog and return her to the shore.

The dog had apparently been lost. South Haven Area Emergency Services said it got away from its owner a few days earlier.

This story was originally reported on wxyz.com.