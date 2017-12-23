Older couple busted for possessing 60 pounds of marijuana

Claims marijuana was a Christmas present

Justin Boggs
4:00 PM, Dec 22, 2017
5:31 AM, Dec 23, 2017

Police in York, Nebraska performed a traffic stop on an elderly couple on Tuesday, and discovered nearly 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana in the couple's car, the York News-Times reported

Police told the News-Times that the couple claimed the packages of marijuana were Christmas gifts. Lt. Paul Vrbka told the News-Times the marijuana's street value was nearly $336,000. 

The couple was traveling on Interstate 80 when the driver was pulled over for allegedly failing to signal. When police approached the car, officers claimed that there was a strong odor of marijuana. 

A police K-9 confirmed the odor of narcotics, which allowed for a probable cause search on the vehicle. 

After police claimed they found the marijuana, Patrick Jiron, 80 was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp, the News-Times reported. Barbara Jiron, 70, was cited, but not but not jailed due to medical issues.

The couple resides in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., and told police they were on their way to Vermont. 

Patrick Jiron has since posted bond since being arrested. 

