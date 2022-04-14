E-cigs using synthetic nicotine come under FDA oversight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration says it will begin cracking down on e-cigarettes that have used synthetic nicotine to skirt oversight.

The companies behind those products sell vaping flavors that appeal to kids.

Previously, the agency could only regulate products that used nicotine derived from tobacco.

Under a new law taking effect Thursday, the FDA can regulate products using manmade nicotine.

The action specifically targets companies like Puff Bar.

In a statement, the agency said the change would allow the FDA "to protect the public health from the harms of tobacco products, regardless of the source of nicotine,” the Associated Press reported.

That company recently switched its formula to laboratory-made nicotine to avoid oversight.

Puff Bar is the most popular brand among teenagers, selling flavors like blueberry, strawberry banana and mango.

The agency said within 30 days companies must register with them and submit their products.