Dr. Brown's Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders recalled due to choking hazard

WFTS
1:59 AM, Mar 16, 2018
2 hours ago

More than 550,000 Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More than 550,000 Brown’s Lovey Pacifier & Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

The Handi-Craft Company stated they recalled the holders after receiving 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.

  1. Giraffe
  2. Zebra
  3. Turtle
  4. Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition)
  5. Frog (Special Holiday Edition)
  6. Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition)
  7. Deer
  8. Bunny

Only those with the following lot codes are included in the recall (the codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder):

  • RICH0615
  • RICH0715
  • RICH0815
  • RICH1215
  • RICH0516
  • RICH0616
  • RICH0716
  • RICH1116
  • RICH1016
  • RICH0916
  • RICH1216
  • RICH0317
  • RICH0417
  • RICH0517
  • RICH0617
  • RICH0717
  • RICH0817
  • RICH0917

The pacifiers and teether holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

Consumer are urged to immediately take the recalled holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or on their website for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top