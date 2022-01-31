Dolce&Gabbana is going fur-free in 2022

Dolce&Gabbana announced it will stop using animal fur in all its collections starting this year.

The fashion house will transition to using eco-friendly faux-fur.

“Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur,” Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

Dolce&Gabanna plans to adhere to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance.

The designer plans to remove fur from all its products by the end of 2023.

Groups like PETA and the Humane Society International have applauded the designer’s decision.

Other fashion designers have also ended the use of fur, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler.

Dolce&Gabbana’s decision comes after Italy banned fur farming in 2021.

Italy’s 10 remaining mink farms are slated to close within six months.