Disney Cruise Line updates COVID vaccine mandate for sailings to Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line said if you are sailing to the Bahamas, you must be fully vaccinated.

In a press release, the cruise company said that beginning Sept. 3, anyone taking trips over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated to board the ship.

They must also provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination card to the "Safe Passage by Inspire" website no later than 24 hours before their sailing, the company said.

The cruise company said anyone who chooses not to provide proof of vaccination to meet the requirements of The Bahamas would not be permitted to board the ship.

The company added that children under 12 would have to prove a negative COVID-19 test between 5 days and 24 hours before the sail date.

They'll also be required to take a second COVID-19 test at the terminal before boarding.