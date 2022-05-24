Watch
Dems pick Abrams, GOP governor candidates battle in Georgia

Brynn Anderson/AP
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams greets a supporter during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 20:48:04-04

Democrat Stacey Abrams has secured a place on the November ballot in Georgia's high-stakes governor's race as polls close across the state.

A more competitive fight is playing out for the Republican nomination to lead one of the top political battlegrounds in the U.S. In all, five states are voting: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota. But no state has been more consumed by Donald Trump and his unrelenting lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia.

Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump's ire for pushing back against his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Perdue's allies are bracing for a lopsided defeat.

“We’re not going to have a runoff," said Matha Zoller, a longtime Republican activist and northeast Georgia talk show host with ties to both Trump and Perdue. "It’s going to be embarrassing.”

