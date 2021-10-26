Watch
Death of child whose skeletal remains found in Texas apartment reportedly ruled homicide

Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 26, 2021
Authorities in Texas have reportedly ruled the death of a 9-year-old boy, whose remains were found in a Houston apartment, a homicide.

According to KPRC, the Harris County Medical Examiner's office said the child died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were told about the 9-year-old's remains after his 15-year-old brother called 911 to report his brother had been dead for a year and his body was in the room next to his.

Inside the apartment, deputies also found a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old, who appeared malnourished and showed signs of physical injury.

Deputies said all three children were transported to a hospital to be assessed and treated for their injuries.

Officials said the children's mother and her boyfriend were located, interviewed, and then released.

KTRK reported that the 15-year-old had relied on the help of neighbors to feed the other living siblings.

