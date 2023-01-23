Watch Now
Daughter of top House Democrat arrested at anti-police protest

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., speaks after be elected by House Democrats as the new Democratic whip at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jan 23, 2023
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark's child was arrested during an anti-police protest in Boston.

According to a press release from the Boston Police Department, Clark's 23-year-old child was observed tagging “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” at Parkman Bandstand Monument on Saturday night.

Police said while they were attempting to arrest Jared Dowell, who goes by Riley, a crowd of about 20 protesters began screaming profanities toward the officers.

"An officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth," police stated.

Dowell was arrested and charged with assault, destruction or injury of personal property and damage of property.

Clark confirmed her child's arrest on Twitter.

"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” the congresswoman stated. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

The protest in Boston had striking similarities to a violent protest in downtown Atlanta this weekend. Parts of the downtown area were vandalized prior to clashes with police.

The protesters are upset about the death of an environmental activist.

The activist was killed Wednesday as authorities attempted to clear a group of protesters at the site of a public safety center. Activists have labeled the site as "Cop City."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
