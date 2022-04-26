Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Dallas police seeking public's help to identify woman who left puppy at dog park

puppy-dallas.jpg
Dallas Police Department
puppy-dallas.jpg
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:25:44-04

Authorities in Texas are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who abandoned a puppy left in a crate in Dallas.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted a picture of the sweet-looking dog asking for help identifying a woman who abandoned a brown and white Pitbull-type dog at a dog park.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the dog was located near the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike.

The newspaper said police do not know precisely when the puppy was left there.

Police told the newspaper that the pup was taken into protective custody and is being taken care of.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!