Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Crews still searching for 3 people after Virginia flooding

APTOPIX Southwest Virginia Flooding
Michael Clubb/AP
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood . Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
APTOPIX Southwest Virginia Flooding
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 12:30:55-04

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in a remote corner of southwest Virginia have located all but three of the 44 people who were reported missing after devastating flooding.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said Thursday that crews from state and local agencies worked throughout the night to locate and reunite residents with their loved ones. McClanahan said so far there are no reports of injuries or deaths.

First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night.

The water washed out roadways and damaged more than 100 homes.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency.

"I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County. We are making every resource available to help those impacted," he said. "While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy."

Officials said more crews were being deployed Thursday to address three major impassable roadways in the area.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Your Guide to San Diego Pride

News

Your Guide to San Diego Pride