Crackdown on Los Angeles area meth ring ends in arrests

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a dozen people in a crackdown on a Southern California ring that smuggled large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico.

The 12 arrested Wednesday in the inland area east of Los Angeles are among 21 people named in federal grand jury indictments.

The FBI says the drugs were typically smuggled across the border inside secret compartments in vehicles, sold by street gangs in the inland area and the profits sent to the Mexican Mafia.

Authorities say around 150 pounds of methamphetamine were seized. Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez blames drug-related crime for a surge in violence in the area.