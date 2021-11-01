COVID-19 scare prompts lockdown at Shanghai Disneyland

Thousands of people were reportedly locked inside Shanghai Disneyland Halloween after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

According to The Associated Press, the city rushed to test everyone inside the theme park after an investigation found a person with COVID-19 visited Shanghai Disneyland the day before.

More than 33,863 people were tested for COVID-19 while inside the park. They all had negative results, but are being asked to test again in the coming days, The Associated Press reported.

Unlike other countries which are attempting to live with COVID, China has implemented a policy that aims to stamp out the virus completely.

In a statement, Disney Shanghai said it would be closed through Nov. 2 to "follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control."