Controversial Trump book to be released tomorrow, four days ahead of schedule
CNN
1:01 PM, Jan 4, 2018
58 mins ago
Share Article
The publisher of Michael Wolff's new book about President Trump is rushing it onto bookshelves.
"Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of 'Fire and Fury,' by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9," a Henry Holt spokeswoman told CNN Thursday afternoon.
Booksellers were notified of the decision earlier in the day on Thursday.
The move came hours after a personal attorney for President Trump sent a cease and desist letter to the publisher and the author demanding that the book not be released.