Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4M to hackers

Mark Lennihan/AP
Traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. on Sept. 8, 2008. Oil prices rose above $108 a barrel Wednesday, sept. 24, 2008 as investors waited for details of a proposed $700 billion plan to buy bad mortgage debt and stabilize the U.S. financial system. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Posted at 2:06 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 17:06:47-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The operator of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has confirmed it paid $4.4 million to a gang of hackers who broke into its computer systems.

Colonial Pipeline’s CEO Joseph Blount told The Wall Street Journal that he authorized the payment after the ransomware attack because the company didn’t know the extent of the damage.

The FBI discourages making payments to ransomware attackers, because that just encourages criminal networks around the globe. But many victims of ransomware attacks opt to pay.

