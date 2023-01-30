Chiefs to take on Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, 23-20.

Playing on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes put his team on his back when they needed it most. The game was tied 20-20 with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter when Mahomes scrambled to put the Chiefs into field goal range.

Kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to secure the victory.

The Eagles had a much easier time in the NFC Championship Game, defeating the 49ers, 31-7. Philadelphia took advantage of injuries to the 49ers' quarterbacks.

Brock Purdy, who was the team's third-string quarterback, was injured in the first quarter. Josh Johnson's replacement suffered a second-half concussion, forcing the 49ers to bring Purdy back in. San Francisco's offense was stuck running the ball and unable to successfully mount enough offense to keep up with Jalen Hurts and the strong offensive core of the Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.