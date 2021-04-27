Chicago sues Indiana gun store for allegedly selling weapons to criminals

The City of Chicago is suing an Indiana gun store it claims has sold more than 850 illegal firearms that have been recovered at crime scenes in its city.

According to an Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund press release, the Gary, Indiana gun store, Westforth Sports, Inc., "engaged in a pattern of illegal sales that has resulted in the flow of hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal firearms into the City of Chicago."

According to court records, the family-owned gun store is to have sold guns between 2014-2021 to over 40 people who were later charged with federal crimes.

The suit, which was filed in Cook County Chancery Court, seeks an order requiring the gun shop to cease practices contributing to gun trafficking, as well as unspecified damages.

"As Mayor, I’ve worked tirelessly to reduce violence to keep our streets safe," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. "Time and time again, however, it has become even more clear that holding accountable all those who contribute to gun violence here, regardless of where they are located, is key to our ability to create a safer Chicago. This lawsuit is about addressing a major source of illegal guns recovered in our city, and it should send an unmistakable signal about our commitment to reducing gun violence and stopping gun trafficking.”

According to the lawsuit, the Indiana gun store repeatedly broke federal gun laws connected with dozens of sales in 2021 and 2021, resulting in federal criminal charges against alleged straw purchasers.