Charges expected for woman suspected of killing 5 in fiery California crash

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California say a woman suspected of causing a horrific crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, last week in Los Angeles has been arrested.

The California Highway Patrol said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested and is expected to be charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

According to jail records, Linton is being held on $9 million bail at LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility.

The Associated Press reported that Linton is expected to be charged Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a Mercedes-Benz sedan sped through a red light and slammed into several vehicles in Windsor Hills, the Associated Press reported.

In a GoFundMe posting, Sha'seana Kerr identified three victims: her sister Asherey Ryan, Ryan's 11-month-old son Alonzo Quintero and Ryan's boyfriend, Reynold Lester, the news outlet reported.

According to the news outlet, Kerr said Ryan was heading to a prenatal doctor's appointment when she died.

In an interview with KABC-TV, Lester's family said he was the father of Ryan's unborn child, who was listed as “baby boy Ryan" in online coroner's records, the news outlet reported.

The news outlet reported that two other women were also killed, but their names haven't been made public.

Seven other people, including six children, were injured in the fiery crash, which was captured by a security video, the Associated Press reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.