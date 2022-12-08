Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Chairman: Jan. 6 committee planning to release report on Dec. 21

Bennie Thompson
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Bennie Thompson
Posted at 8:23 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 11:33:55-05

The final report from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is set to be released on Dec. 21, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

While speaking to reporters, Thompson said that "some form of public presentation" would accompany the release of the report, adding that the logistics are still to be worked out, The Hill and ABC News reported.

News of the report's release comes days after Thompson told reporters Tuesday that the committee would make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, the Associated Press reported.

He did not mention who the intended parties are or what specific crimes are, the AP reported.

According to ABC News, the report will be made available online when it is released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!