CES 2023: Streaming company Roku to begin making televisions

Streaming company Roku announced that it will make its own televisions.

The company made the announcement at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) revealing details about the new venture into a market that it has long-supported since the advent of cord-cutting.

It will be the first time ever that the company has manufactured televisions, with the first products coming to market in the spring, the company said.

The company has long been one of the best known streaming platforms and device makers, but this new venture will allow Roku to explore the combination of its popular products with television operating systems.

Roku says it will start out with two main categories for its televisions: the HD Roku Select and its more premium version, the 4K Roku Plus Series television sets.

There will be 11 models ranging in size from 24 to 75 inches. Prices will range from $199 to just under $1,000.